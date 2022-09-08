Votes sought for Lottery project

‘It’s Never Too Late’, a collaboration between Spark Opera and Women’s ABCLN (Antrim, Ballymena, Carrickfergus, Larne and Newtownabbey) has been shortlisted from 1,300 nominations and has now reached the public voting stage in this year’s National Lottery Awards.

There are 17 shortlisted finalists from across the UK, all of which will compete in a four-week public vote running until October 7 to be named the National Lottery Project of the Year. Winners will receive a £5,000 cash prize and an iconic National Lottery Awards trophy.

Spark Opera and Women’s Aid ABCLN came up with the unique art project to raise awareness of domestic abuse amongst those over 55. It’s Never Too Late used art to help older women tell their life stories in a safe and supportive environment.

Local Women's Aid project shortlisted for major award