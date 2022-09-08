Votes sought for Lottery project
A project which uses the arts to raise awareness of domestic abuse amongst older women is appealing for support from people in the Mid & East Antrim and Antrim & Newtownabbey areas for the chance to be crowned National Lottery Project of the Year 2022.
‘It’s Never Too Late’, a collaboration between Spark Opera and Women’s ABCLN (Antrim, Ballymena, Carrickfergus, Larne and Newtownabbey) has been shortlisted from 1,300 nominations and has now reached the public voting stage in this year’s National Lottery Awards.
There are 17 shortlisted finalists from across the UK, all of which will compete in a four-week public vote running until October 7 to be named the National Lottery Project of the Year. Winners will receive a £5,000 cash prize and an iconic National Lottery Awards trophy.
Spark Opera and Women’s Aid ABCLN came up with the unique art project to raise awareness of domestic abuse amongst those over 55. It’s Never Too Late used art to help older women tell their life stories in a safe and supportive environment.
Kate Guelke, founder of Spark Opera, said: “It is a great honour to be nominated for a National Lottery Award and it would mean so much to all involved to be named National Lottery Project of the Year 2022.” To vote go to lotterygoodcauses.org.uk/awards or use the Twitter hashtag #NLAItsNeverTooLate