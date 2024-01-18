The event will raise funds for Community Rescue Service. Credit Community Rescue Service

This is the third year of the Walk into Light event organised in memory of Portrush man Mac O’Neill. The event will begin at the Kelly’s Complex in Portrush at 7am on Saturday, January 27.

Organiser Lauren Quigley posted: "We completed a Dark into Light walk in Mac’s memory the last two years. Following the enormous support and comfort we got from it, we have decided to do the same again this year. Walking side by side sharing memories of Mac and being able to comfort those who have experienced a similar, painful loss helped us through that day.”

