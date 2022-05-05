Walk the RNLI May Day Mile

The branch have planned walks meeting at Portrush Harbour at 6.30pm on weekdays and 11am on weekends and they have a few surprises in store to spice things up over the month, including a ‘farmers walk’ mile in association with Hybrid Gym.

Other collaborations will include Wingfoil NI, Get Up-Get on Paddleboarding, North Coast World Earth Group and the Menopausal Mermaids.

The team is also extremely grateful to the following local businesses for agreeing to accept donations on their behalf for the month: The Quays Bar, Portrush; The Springhill Bar, Portrush; Kraken Fish Bar, Portrush;

The Atlantic Bar, Portrush; The Atlantic Hotel, Portrush; Ramore Complex, Portrush; Elephant Rock Boutique Hotel, Portrush; The Top House Bar, Portstewart; The Anchor, Portstewart; Amici Portstewart; The Back Bar at the York; Inn on the Coast.

The branch will post regular updates on Twitter and Facebook - RNLI Portrush Branch Fundraising Group and on the main Portrush RNLI social media platforms.

Every year 150 people drown in UK and Irish waters and this summer, thousands of people will get into danger by the water.