Walkers get your boots on for series of guided walks across the beautiful Sperrins

A programme of walks for the Sperrin Mountains has been announced for September, October and March next year.

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NorthernIrelandWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Developed and delivered by The Sperrins Partnership* and outdoor experts Far and Wild, Sperrins Walking is designed to appeal to a broad range of walkers to enjoy the beautiful landscape as well as promoting health, physical, mental and emotional wellbeing.

Participants will enjoy discovering a destination filled with unique experiences and a great choice of walks ranging from moderate ability to more demanding longer walks.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Experienced guides will lead small walking groups to uncover the stories, history, environment and heritage of this unique landscape.

Launching this year’s Sperrins Walking were (from L to R) Councillor Sean Clarke, Chair of the Sperrins Partnership; Mairead McCallion, Walking Guide; Joe Mahon, Presenter and Broadcaster; Councillor Darren Guy, Deputy Mayor, Derry City and Strabane District Council and Philip McShane, Rural Tourism Officer, Derry City and Strabane District Council. Credit: Supplied

Sperrins Walking Programme 2024/2025 dates are:

Mid Ulster District Council Walking Weekend on Saturday and Sunday, September 28-29. Moderate walk taking in the Neolithic era from Ballinasolus through Davagh Forest.

A more challenging walk in Moneynenagh (Bog of Wonder) through the middle of the Sperrins. On Sunday enjoy a moderate walk taking in Lough Beg overlooking

Church Island.

Causeway Coast & Glens Borough Council Walking Weekend Saturday and Sunday, October 12-13. Enjoy a challenging walk in Banagher Glen and forest on the Saturday, followed by a

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

challenging walk over Mullaghaneany, the Borough’s highest point, on the Sunday.

Each walk to accommodate max of 20 participants with light refreshments included.

Derry City & Strabane District Council Walking Weekend Saturday and Sunday, March 1-2 2025. Themed walk per day; two moderate walks Saturday (Sperrins) and Sunday (Killeter) 30

people per walk. Featuring a local community celebration at each event.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Fermanagh & Omagh District Council Walking Weekend Saturday and Sunday, March 22-23, 2025. One moderate and 1 challenging walk for max of 30 people per walk on both Saturday and Sunday.

Cllr Sean Clarke, Chair of The Sperrins Partnership said: “We are delighted to announce the return of Sperrins Walking. Over the past three years, all four Councils, that make up the Sperrins Partnership, have watched the programme grow and develop in popularity with walkers of all abilities. Once again, they’ve all come together to deliver a range of walks to enjoy throughout the beautiful Sperrin Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty (AONB) while also promoting health, physical, mental and emotional wellbeing. With stunning scenery and expert and experience guides these walks are not to be missed.”