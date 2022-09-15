Register
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out

Want to give women’s rugby a ‘try’?

If you are aged over 18 and fancy playing women’s rugby, you can now give it a try at Ballymena Rugby Club’s Eaton Park base.

By Elinor Glynn
Thursday, 15th September 2022, 10:02 am

No experience is needed to attend on Wednesday evenings from 7-8.30pm when you can get access to expert coaching and weekly gym sessions.

Whether you are a mum, daughter or granny, all women over 18 are welcome to get involved for the chance to keep fit, have fun and maybe even get involved in a match.

For more information drop a message on to the Facebook page - Ballymena Rugby Club - Women’s Section or contact Áine 07808761028 or Mark 07818405449.

Most Popular

If you are aged over 18 and fancy playing women’s rugby, you can now give it a try at Ballymena Rugby Club

Read: Public transport information for day of State Funeral

Facebook