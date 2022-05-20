Undertaker Ian Milne said he is requesting help for clients to buy graves in Seagoe Cemetery.

Mr Milne said many people are being buried in the new Kernan Cemetery but some folk wish to be buried in the Seagoe Cemetery instead.

“Some have family members already buried in Seagoe and want to be buried nearby,” said Mr Milne.

Seagoe Cemetery in Portadown, Co Armagh. Photo courtesy of Google.

He said he is seeking new, unused graves for clients to purchase.

“Some graves already purchased will never be used due to changes in circumstances, moving away, purchasing too many plots etc...

“If someone has a plot they no longer wish to use please get in touch with me,” said Mr Milne.

His telephone number is 028 38 338888.

-