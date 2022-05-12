‘War and Peace’ at Muckmore WI meeting

Guest speaker for the evening - storyteller Sharon Dickson dressed in her vintage wrapover wartime utility apron and her hair in a 1940’s headscarf acted out stories she heard when she was a young girl on the theme of war and peace and her tales of the Belfast Blitz in her monologue had the ladies in stitches.
Keeping to the theme, songwriter Geoff Hatt played his ukuleles and guitar and sang songs from the War era. A very talented musician, he had the ladies joining in and singing along with him.
Margaret Dean proposed a Vote of Thanks to Sharon and Geoff for their superb entertainemnt.
The Competition for the evening was “War Memorabilia”, was judged by Sharon, and first place went to R McCullough, with J Johnston second and J McCollam., third
President Elizabeth Gray also extended thanks to Sharon and Geoff for the enjoyable evening.