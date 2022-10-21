The scheme is designed to help people as they continue to recover from the impact of Covid and are now dealing with a cost of living crisis.

The council is offering grants of up to £500 to organisations hosting Warm Spaces for the community and has appealed to those interested in providing this much needed support to contact them.

Warm Spaces are free to use, warm, safe places where residents can expect a friendly and inclusive welcome.

People can attend on their own, or with a friend, and talk to others over a hot drink or maybe a hot meal and be encouraged to stay as long as they like.

Council funding can be used for a variety of warm space-related facilities to benefit the local community, including venue hire costs, cooking equipment such as slow cookers or help towards tea/coffee/biscuit supplies. It can also be used to organise activities that will help to bring the most vulnerable residents together and boost their mental and emotional health and wellbeing.

For those attending warm space venues, the local authority will provide information packs with practical advice on keeping safe and warm this winter and there can be further help to find out about more specialist advice and support for any particular issues or challenges they are facing.

For more information about the scheme and how to get involved visit: www.midandeastantrim.gov.uk/WarmSpaces