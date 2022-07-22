Loading...

Warning as child injured by ‘boom bag’ prank toy

The PSNI has issued a warning to parents after a child was injured by a ‘boom bag’ joke toy.

By Valerie Martin
Friday, 22nd July 2022, 7:28 am

These small exploding sachets make a lound sound after they have been activated by being squeezed and thrown on the ground.

A description for one of the items states: “Shake the foil bag, feel the capsule inside, squeeze the capsule firmly to break it, Watch how it gets swollen like a ball, drop it immediately and move away several yards, and ... bang!”

However, police are urging caution following a recent incident in the Mid Ulster area.

The PSNI has urged care when playing with 'boom bags'.

“Magherafelt Neighbourhood Policing Team are investigating a recent incident in which a child was unfortunately injured when a boom bag was used incorrectly,” said a spokesperson.

Police are advising the public this product is not suitable for children unless under the supervision of an adult and should never be used by a child under three.”

When police shared their warning on social media, members of the public shared their concern.

One woman commented: “Well certainly Northern Ireland needs a ‘boom bag’. What a senseless thing to have for kids.”

Police are urging caution when playing with 'boom bags'

Another added: “Don’t think it should be used by a child over three either!”

