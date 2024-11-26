Traffic lights on one of Portadown’s busiest thoroughfares are not working, prompting police to issue a warning to motorists.

It is understood the lights on the Northway are out of order yet again.

A spokesperson for the PSNI said: “Road users are advised to exercise caution in the Northway area of Portadown following reports that traffic lights are not working.

"Please take your time and slow down as you approach the area,” she said.

There are no further details at this time.