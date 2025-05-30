Warning for Northern Ireland drivers ahead of disposable vapes ban taking effect this weekend

Drivers in Northern Ireland are being warned of the dangers of using refillable vapes behind the wheel, as a ban on disposable vapes comes into effect this weekend.

The sale of single use vapes is to be made illegal from Sunday, June 1, as the Government cracks down on the growing environmental problem these throwaway devices are causing.

With many people in NI set to make the switch to reusable vapes, motorists are being warned aware of the potential dangers of using these products while driving.

Figures from the car insurance experts at CompareNI.com have shown that the number of adults using vapes in Northern Ireland has doubled over the past decade, up from five per cent to 10 per cent.

Vaping while driving isn't illegal in the UK, but it can become an issue if it causes a distraction or impairs driving ability.

Unlike disposable vapes, reusable devices create larger vapour clouds, which could obstruct a driver’s view.

Holding a vape in one hand, adjusting the settings or adding liquid while driving can also take the driver’s focus off the road and increase the risk of an accident.

Should motorists be involved in an incident, they could be prosecuted under the Road Traffic Act 1988, which prohibits driving without due care and attention.

Ian Wilson, car insurance expert and managing director of CompareNI said: “For anyone who plans on switching over to reusable vapes after the ban comes into force, you should be aware that using these devices while driving could see you end up on the wrong side of the law.

"Reusable vapes are more powerful than single use vapes and produce a much larger and denser cloud of vaper. These thicker clouds can fog up the windscreen and block your vision, posing a danger to yourself and other road users.

"Also, these devices tend to be larger and heavier than disposable vapes, so handling them, adjusting the controls or refilling the liquid when behind the wheel can divert your attention away from the road and may lead to serious consequences.

"If you are involved in an accident and the police deem that vaping was a contributing factor, you could be charged with careless driving and face a fine of up to £5,000 and nine penalty points – or even a discretionary driving ban.

"So, while it is not illegal to vape while driving, the onus is on motorists to be responsible and sensible when using these devices, to protect themselves and others on the road.”

CompareNI.com is also warning that vaping can lead to other issues for motorists.

Drivers should avoid leaving vapes in their car during periods of warm weather. If the device is exposed to the sun for a long period of time, the battery could potentially explode and lead to a car fire. If this happens, it could invalidate your insurance, leaving you with a hefty bill to cover the damage.

Also, learner drivers should be aware that vaping in a vehicle could see them instantly fail their driving test. The official GOV website states that any car used to sit the exam must be smoke-free (this also applies to vapes), meaning that drivers cannot smoke or vape before or during the test.

Agriculture, Environment and Rural Affair Minister Andrew Muir announced the disposable vapes ban in December 2024.

He said: “The environmental damage created by the rise in the littering and incorrect disposal of used vapes, as well as their poor recyclability, is a key concern for me. Single use vape waste can have a devastating impact on our environment and biodiversity and I welcome this ban which will have better benefits for our environment and consequently for our general health and well-being.

“The ban follows strong support from the Northern Ireland public in response to the UK wide consultation on ‘Creating a Smokefree Generation and Tackling Youth Vaping’. 90.4% of individual respondents from Northern Ireland agreed there should be restrictions on the sale and supply of single use vapes and 84.9% agreed that restrictions should take the form of a ban on their sale and supply.”