Warning has been issued to motorists to avoid a Co Armagh road due to low hanging electricity cables

Drivers and other road users are urged to avoid a Co Armagh road as low hanging electricity cables has made the area unsafe.
By Carmel Robinson
Published 29th Nov 2023, 14:27 GMT
Updated 29th Nov 2023, 14:30 GMT
The issue is at the Marlacoo Road at Hamiltownsbawn near Markethill, Co Armagh and police have urged motorists to find an alternative route until the matter has been dealt with.

A spokesperson for the PSNI said: “Road users are asked to avoid the Marlacoo Road in Hamiltonsbawn, Armagh due to low hanging electricity cables. Please seek alternate routes for your journey.”

