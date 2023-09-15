Warning issued after algae blooms found at Antrim Loughshore Park
Posting on the council’s Facebook page today (Friday), a spokesperson for the local authority said: “Further to notification received from the Northern Ireland Environment Agency regarding blue/green algae blooms found at Antrim Loughshore Park, the slipway at Antrim Loughshore Park will be closed until further notice for launching personal watercraft such as kayaks, canoes, paddleboards and jet skis.
"People are advised not to swallow, swim, or allow pets in the water. Avoid all contact with the algae, as contact may result in skin rashes, eye irritation, vomiting, diarrhoea, fever, and/or muscle and joint pain.
“Members of the public can report a suspected bloom through the NIEA incident hotline on 0800 80 70 60 or email [email protected] with a photo if possible and details on the location of the potential bloom.”