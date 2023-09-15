Antrim and Newtownabbey Borough Council has urged residents not to swim in the water at Antrim Loughshore Park after blue/green algae blooms were found at the beauty spot.

Posting on the council’s Facebook page today (Friday), a spokesperson for the local authority said: “Further to notification received from the Northern Ireland Environment Agency regarding blue/green algae blooms found at Antrim Loughshore Park, the slipway at Antrim Loughshore Park will be closed until further notice for launching personal watercraft such as kayaks, canoes, paddleboards and jet skis.

"People are advised not to swallow, swim, or allow pets in the water. Avoid all contact with the algae, as contact may result in skin rashes, eye irritation, vomiting, diarrhoea, fever, and/or muscle and joint pain.

