Register
BREAKING
Threatening e-mail forces schools into lockdown
American XL bullies 'to be banned by end of the year'
Mystery as F-35 jet spotted at UK airport - diverting from carrier
'Beloved' comedian and mum dies of brain cancer, aged 35
Diners urged to contact emergency services after Botulism outbreak
NHS approves new treatment for migraines

Warning issued after algae blooms found at Antrim Loughshore Park

Antrim and Newtownabbey Borough Council has urged residents not to swim in the water at Antrim Loughshore Park after blue/green algae blooms were found at the beauty spot.
By The Newsroom
Published 15th Sep 2023, 17:45 BST
Watch more videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Posting on the council’s Facebook page today (Friday), a spokesperson for the local authority said: “Further to notification received from the Northern Ireland Environment Agency regarding blue/green algae blooms found at Antrim Loughshore Park, the slipway at Antrim Loughshore Park will be closed until further notice for launching personal watercraft such as kayaks, canoes, paddleboards and jet skis.

"People are advised not to swallow, swim, or allow pets in the water. Avoid all contact with the algae, as contact may result in skin rashes, eye irritation, vomiting, diarrhoea, fever, and/or muscle and joint pain.

“Members of the public can report a suspected bloom through the NIEA incident hotline on 0800 80 70 60 or email [email protected] with a photo if possible and details on the location of the potential bloom.”

Related topics:Newtownabbey Borough CouncilFacebook