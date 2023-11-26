Amazon has delivered a special birthday treat for a young boy who is fascinated with how the massive global company works.

Six-year-old Jude Ashton from Mullavilly near Tandragee particularly loves to see the Amazon-branded delivery vans as drivers make their way around the country delivering packages and parcels.

His dreams came true when he was invited to tour the Portadown Amazon delivery station after his grandmother explained what a thrill it would be for him.

As Jude’s birthday was coming up, she thought it would be a wonderful idea for him to visit the site and watch the vans dispatch.

Jude Ashton helping to dispatch the Amazon delivery vans. Picture: family image

A delighted Jude visited the delivery station two days later, where he was given star treatment for his birthday. He saw the vans dispatch with parcels for delivery and even got to ride in a van with one of Amazon’s Portadown delivery service partners.

The schoolboy was also gifted some presents by the Amazon team, including a mini speaker, light-up van conductor, whistle and mini Amazon lorry.

Jude’s mother, Kirsty Ashton, thanked everyone for their efforts in making the day special.

‘’I just want to say a massive thank you to the Amazon team in Portadown,” she said. “The team was so lovely, informative and caring, and everyone made such an effort with Jude.

Jude Ashton in an Amazon delivery van as part of his birthday treat. Picture: family image

"Everything was so well planned and thought out. We are in awe of how smooth the running of daily logistics is.

“Jude had the most amazing time and even said it was ‘the best day of his life’. Jude is the happiest birthday boy, and he can't wait to work for Amazon one day!’’

Andrew Francis Mambe Mabian, delivery station manager at Amazon in Portadown, who helped arrange the surprise, said:

"We had such a special day showing Jude and his mother around the delivery station for his birthday. We’re glad we could make Jude’s birthday wishes come true and are pleased that our team has inspired him to pursue a career with us in the future.

"He’d be welcomed to the team with open arms.”