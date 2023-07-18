A visit to Lurgan by Dublin-based comedian and entertainer Fabu-D has gone down a storm with his huge online following.

The popular personality shared a video of a recent trip to the town by his alter ego, Black Paddy, during which he met various local people, downed a couple of Guinness and gave his support to a very worthwhile local mental health charity.

Black Paddy’s comic videos about his visits to places all over Ireland regularly go viral and Lurgan is the latest area to get the Fabu-D treatment.

The town – and its friendly people in particular – get an enthusiastic thumbs up from Black Paddy who chatted to lots of locals, asking them what is so good about Lurgan.

Black Paddy having fun during his visit to Lurgan. Picture: Conor Hegarty

Amongst his observations were that the pubs served great Guinness and that there are so many barber shops.

"What a lovely spot everyone I met was so witty, I had a great time,” he posted afterwards.

Conor Hegarty from Just A Chat met up with Black Paddy to show him around a couple of favourite spots in town - The Vintage and The Cellar, where the visitor found the unusual location of the toilet highly amusing.

"We spoke in depth about our mission to raise awareness of mental health in our community and highlighted the amazing effect he has on people with his positivity. Black Paddy was a key supporter of our charity and is coming up to appear in our charity match on August 6 v Oxford Sunnyside to raise awareness of mental health in our community,” said Conor.

Black Paddy received a warm welcome at The Cellar Bar in Lurgan. Picture: Conor Hegarty

"The craic was brilliant in The Vintage and The Cellar with great Guinness and banter all around with both bars getting a 10 / 10 rating. There was also a visit to Brownlow House to view the landscape and underground war memorial.”

Just A Chat’s newly launched footballl team aims to hold regular matches and offer people the opportunity to come and take part if they are suffering from mental health issues or simply want to get involved in a positive group of like-minded individuals. The aim of the match on August 6 is to not only raise essential funds for our charity but to also raise awareness of mental health in the local area.

Just a Chat was set up to raise awareness and combat the stigma of mental health for youths between the ages of 11-18. For more details go to https://justachat.co.uk/

Its aim Is to ensure that every young person is aware of what to do when either themselves, family or friends are faced with mental health issues.

Black Paddy with Conor Hegarty of mental health charity Just a Chat. Picture: Conor Hegarty

The charity focuses on preparation and prevention, so that if a young person faces issues, they have the adequate tools on what to do and information on where to go for help. While there are a lot of organisations that offer help, Just a Chat feels the younger age group are unable or not aware of how to access them.