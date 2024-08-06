Enjoying a cup of coffee at Whitehead seafront were Stephen and Christine Greene from Newtownabbey, who are frequent visitors to Blackhead Path. “It doesn't matter the season; we like to walk along to the lighthouse and to climb up to the top; there’s always good scenery,” Stephen said. “Whitehead is certainly improving in hospitality – it’s pulling a lot of people in. In Larne, we would park down at the leisure centre and then walk right through to Carnfunnock – it’s very good along there.”

David and Pauline Hatton had travelled to Whitehead from Lisburn for the day. “We come down here a few times a year; we love the look of the place and it’s quiet and peaceful,” David said.

The east Antrim coastline itself is “one of the most beautiful in the world”, according to Carrick woman Anne Richmond, who enjoying the fine weather in Whitehead along with Kathryn Patterson. “It would be Glenarm and Carnlough for me; the Londonderry Arms is a great spot,” she added. “I love driving down to Carnfunnock too.”

Carrick Marina is a another well-loved location thanks to its scenic views. “I would go there for a walk whether it’s summer or winter,” Kathryn added.

In Carrickfergus, the sunshine brought crowds to the green open spaces at Marine Gardens, with the recently refurbished ‘pirate’ play park a treasured spot for local children. Steven Browne, who was in the area with Callum and Emilia said: “We take the kids down to the pirate park and then over to Maud’s for an ice cream – they love the park, it’s a brilliant job.”

Carrick Castle remains a hit with visitors both young and old, including local schoolchildren Joseph, Thea and Ruby, who said they loved to climb the rocks at its base. The centuries old landmark was also the main attraction for John and Jessie McDowell, who had travelled to the town for the day from Rathcoole.

The Islandmagee area, in particular Portmuck was the top choice for Jim and Paula from Downpatrick, who were in Carrick for the 5th anniversary celebrations of the East Antrim BB Heritage Society. “The drive down to it is fab, and you have to stop at The Rinkha for an ice cream,” Jim said.

Author Jo Zebedee, owner of The Secret Bookshelf, opted for Carrick’s Kilcreggan Farm and Kilroot House, known locally as the Bishop’s Palace. “There’s a nice little walk down to the old ruin and a little creepy graveyard to have a look around,” she added.

Meanwhile, further down the coast, Larne resident Lynda Hill believes the area’s best asset is its natural beauty. “On one side we have the coastline and the other we have the sprawling beautiful hills,” she added.

“We have a beautifully situated town park overlooking our promenade, which never fails to impress, good or bad weather. [It’s the] most beautiful place in the world to hold our Easter Sunday Dawn Service each year. Plus, we have the best football team in Northern Ireland.”

And for the best views? These are to be enjoyed at the Standing Stone just outside Larne, according to Ruth McClintock: “During a good summer day, you can see all the way to Scotland.”

1 . East Antrim's best spots From scenic coastal walks at Blackhead Path to the medieval grandeur of Carrickfergus Castle, the east Antrim coastline has a wealth of beautiful locations. Photos: Helena McManus Photo: Helena McManus

2 . East Antrim's best spots Stephen and Christine from Newtownabbey and John from Carrick were enjoying a cup of coffee in Whitehead. Photo: Helena McManus

3 . East Antrim's best spots The Marine Gardens pirate-themed playpark is a favourite spot for many local children. Enjoying the sunshine at the park were Charlotte from Greenisland and Gemma from Carrick with Billy, Marshall, JJ and Jetta. Photo: Helena McManus