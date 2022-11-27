Quarry and mineral processor Kilwaughter Minerals Limited prides itself on community engagement efforts – and has been aptly rewarded at this year’s Larne Business Excellence Awards.

Kilwaughter was named Stakeholder of the Year at the 2021 Social Enterprise NI Awards, for its longstanding social enterprise partnership with Access Employment Limited, Northern Ireland’s first social firm.

For almost 20 years, Kilwaughter has enjoyed a business and social partnership with AEL and during this time, the partnership has enabled almost 300 additional-needs adults in Larne and surrounding areas to gain a beneficial insight into working within construction and manufacturing, learn new skills, boost their self-confidence, and explore options for further career and educational opportunities.

Advertisement

AEL is now responsible for manufacturing and distributing more than 50 percent of K Rend sample tiles which are often the first touchpoint K Rend has with potential customers.

Kilwaughter Minerals had a double success with their second award of the evening winning the Business in the Community Award. Fiona Byrne and Gary Wilmot collected the trophy which was presented by Garth McGimpsey, Senior Project Manager of category sponsors RES. LT48-205.

Advertisement

The firm also plays an important part in boosting biodiversity. It recently created a 160 square-metre wildflower garden at its Larne headquarters, sown with a bespoke mix of wildflowers native to Britain and Ireland. The garden supports efforts to improve biodiversity in the local countryside, acting as an essential habitat and feeding environment for local pollinators.

Kilwaughter is a proud supporter of the Larne FC ‘Brighter Futures’ community fund programme, contributing £20,000 to enable a wider number of groups and projects to avail of financial assistance - including Sands United FC Larne.

Advertisement

Grants of up to £500 for projects throughout the Larne area are available across four categories - sport and recreation, business enterprise, education and training and community needs. By supporting the Brighter Futures initiative Kilwaughter benefits from being able to provide support to a wide variety of projects and groups within the local area.

Kilwaughter is passionate about supporting the next generation, and is a founder of the Queen’s University Belfast Pathway Opportunity Programme which helps A-Level students transition to university life through practical and financial support. So far, Kilwaughter has committed £750,000 to the ground-breaking initiative, with more than 600 students benefitting from Kilwaughter’s contribution since the scheme’s inception in 2017, through Kilwaughter Minerals Bursaries.