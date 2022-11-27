Established in 1939, Kilwaughter Minerals is a key employer in the Mid and East Antrim borough area and a catalyst for growth in the wider Northern Ireland economy, committed to continued local investment and community partnerships.
The quarry and mineral processor serves several key sectors including construction and agriculture. The business manufactures a wide range of innovative products including through-colour renders, external wall insulation systems, soil health conditioning minerals and livestock bedding lime solutions.
Kilwaughter brands include Kilwaughter Lime, K Systems and K Rend. The business has a diverse client base including builder's merchants, applicators, farmers, contractors, local councils, homeowners and architects. Kilwaughter also supplies high quality products to large national merchant groups including Travis Perkins, Selco and Grafton Group as well as local chains including Haldane Fisher and Murdock Builders Merchants along with independent merchants and buying groups.
Operating successfully across both the island of Ireland and in Great Britain, Kilwaughter has experienced increased demand from the agricultural and construction industries within these regions, which has resulted in significant exponential growth.
As a business, Kilwaughter understands the importance of the development and implementation of ambitious long-term strategies focused on the continued improvement of its products, people and processes. It was also named as one of Ireland’s Best Managed Companies in the prestigious awards programme led by Deloitte Ireland for demonstrating superior business performance. Kilwaughter was one of just three companies from Northern Ireland to receive the annual award for the first time.
As a market leading manufacturer, Kilwaughter is dedicated to making sustained significant investments in innovation, as it understands that to remain at the forefront of the market, it must work to continually enhance existing product lines and spearhead the development of next generation solutions.
This outlook allows the business to provide unrivalled value to customers and positions Kilwaughter for further growth. Multi-million investments continue to be made on multiple fronts including infrastructure and capacity enhancement, with further investment also directed towards Kilwaughter’s product portfolio and innovation focus through its R&D capability.