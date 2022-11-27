Kilwaughter Minerals Limited lifted the Best Large Business title at this year’s Larne Business Excellence Awards.

Established in 1939, Kilwaughter Minerals is a key employer in the Mid and East Antrim borough area and a catalyst for growth in the wider Northern Ireland economy, committed to continued local investment and community partnerships.

The quarry and mineral processor serves several key sectors including construction and agriculture. The business manufactures a wide range of innovative products including through-colour renders, external wall insulation systems, soil health conditioning minerals and livestock bedding lime solutions.

Kilwaughter brands include Kilwaughter Lime, K Systems and K Rend. The business has a diverse client base including builder's merchants, applicators, farmers, contractors, local councils, homeowners and architects. Kilwaughter also supplies high quality products to large national merchant groups including Travis Perkins, Selco and Grafton Group as well as local chains including Haldane Fisher and Murdock Builders Merchants along with independent merchants and buying groups.

Celebrating their success in winning the Best Large Buisness Award are Gary Wilmot and Fiona Byrne of Kilwaughter Minerals. The trophy was presented by compere, Barra Best. LT48-204.

Operating successfully across both the island of Ireland and in Great Britain, Kilwaughter has experienced increased demand from the agricultural and construction industries within these regions, which has resulted in significant exponential growth.

As a business, Kilwaughter understands the importance of the development and implementation of ambitious long-term strategies focused on the continued improvement of its products, people and processes. It was also named as one of Ireland’s Best Managed Companies in the prestigious awards programme led by Deloitte Ireland for demonstrating superior business performance. Kilwaughter was one of just three companies from Northern Ireland to receive the annual award for the first time.

As a market leading manufacturer, Kilwaughter is dedicated to making sustained significant investments in innovation, as it understands that to remain at the forefront of the market, it must work to continually enhance existing product lines and spearhead the development of next generation solutions.