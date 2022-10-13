Register
Watch as the Prince and Princess of Wales get stuck into the Great Carrickfergus Bake Off

The Prince and Princess of Wales had no hesitation in joining in the fun of a baking challenge during their visit to Carrickfergus.

By Valerie Martin
58 minutes ago
Updated 13th Oct 2022, 6:16pm

While learning about the activities of Carrick Connect’s Feel Good Hub, the royal couple were invited to try their hand at creating No Bake Energy Bites.

With two tables strategically laid out with various pieces of equipment and ingredients, their Royal Highnesses took up the challenge of showing off their baking skills.

Adam Pearson, assisted by his sister Olivia, guided the prince through the various steps at one table while the princess confidently worked away at the other.

The Princess of Wales taking part in the baking challenge at Carrick Connect. Picture: Jonathan Porter/PressEye

After creating several protein snacks each, the royal couple were presented with Carrick Connect aprons for themselves and their three children.

Olivia, who has been going to the Feel Good Hub since it started, said she had thoroughly enjoyed the slightly surreal experience of baking with the future king.

"I never thought I’d be doing this with two royals,” she said.

The Prince of Wales creates a No Bake Energy Bite during his visit to Carrick Connect. Picture: Jonathan Porter/PressEye
