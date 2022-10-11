Watch as the Princess of Wales cuddles Carrickfergus baby Isaac

The cute little infant was being cuddled by mum Shannon in the Carrick Connect headquarters while the royal couple found out more about the invaluable work being carried out by local charity.

Shannon, who has benefitted from Carrick Connect’s mentoring service, didn’t miss the opportunity of a lifetime to present her beautiful two-month-old to the prince and princess.

"Would you like a wee nurse?” she asked the Princess of Wales, as the royal pair were charmed by little Isaac suitably dressed for the occasion in a tiny Carrick Connect t-shirt.

Without hesitation, the princess – herself a mum-of-three – gently lifted the baby and took him in her arms, obviously well used to the process. And Isaac behaved beautifully, without even the slightest sign of disturbance.

Proud mum Shannon explained how mentoring had really helped her and she was full of praise for Carrick Connect.

"Tracey McNickle has helped me so much. We would meet up somewhere casual, like Maud’s, and she never forces me to talk. I feel so much more confident about taking problems on board now and I have coping strategies to help me deal with issues,” she said.

The mentoring service has been created by Carrick Connect to help young people like Shannon develop strategies for coping with life. During their visit, their Royal Highnesses met with the charity’s team of mentors to hear more about the positive impact that the mentoring service is having on their lives and future plans.

