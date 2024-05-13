Watch as thousands flock to Cookstown's Continental Market over the weekend

By Stanley Campbell
Published 13th May 2024, 12:30 BST
Updated 13th May 2024, 12:52 BST
Thousands of people visited sunny Cookstown for the return of its Continental Market over the weekend.

Organised by Mid Ulster Council, in partnership with Cookstown Town Centre Forum, the Continental Market took place on Saturday and Sunday as part of Market Place Europe’s spring tour.

The market featured over 50 traders from as far afield as Holland, France, Italy, Spain and Germany, as well as some local traders providing a taste of Mid Ulster.

As well as mouth-watering dishes visitors were kept entertained with live music performances.

Live music goes down a treat at the Cookstown Continental Market.

1. Cookstown's market attracts the crowds

Live music goes down a treat at the Cookstown Continental Market. Photo: MUDC

There was plenty of live street entertainment at Cookstown Continental Market.

2. Cookstown's market attracts the crowds

There was plenty of live street entertainment at Cookstown Continental Market. Photo: MUDC

Good weather, great food and a fantastic atmosphere in the town centre brought the crowds out to enjoy the Cookstown Continental Market.

3. Cookstown's market attracts the crowds

Good weather, great food and a fantastic atmosphere in the town centre brought the crowds out to enjoy the Cookstown Continental Market. Photo: MUDC

Enjoying the Continental Market in Cookstown town centre are local Councillor Trevor Wilson and friends.

4. Cookstown's market attracts the crowds

Enjoying the Continental Market in Cookstown town centre are local Councillor Trevor Wilson and friends. Photo: MUDC

Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:EuropeHollandFranceItalySpain