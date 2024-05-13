Watch as thousands flock to Cookstown's Continental Market over the weekend

Organised by Mid Ulster Council, in partnership with Cookstown Town Centre Forum, the Continental Market took place on Saturday and Sunday as part of Market Place Europe’s spring tour.

The market featured over 50 traders from as far afield as Holland, France, Italy, Spain and Germany, as well as some local traders providing a taste of Mid Ulster.

As well as mouth-watering dishes visitors were kept entertained with live music performances.

Cookstown's market attracts the crowds

Cookstown's market attracts the crowds

Cookstown's market attracts the crowds

Cookstown's market attracts the crowds