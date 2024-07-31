Watch more of our videos on Shots!

One of those cheering loudest for Hannah Scott in the Coleraine fan zone was Bann Rowing Club coach Seamus Reynolds.

Bann Rowing Club can rightfully call itself the home of Olympic champions having produced Richard and Peter Chambers and Alan Campbell.

And now Hannah Scott has added her name to that roll of honor after scooping gold at the Paris Olympics in the women’s quadruple sculls.

