Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

With a vast collection of over 2000 items of memorabilia, the Boys' Brigade Museum in Carrickfergus tells the story of the organisation's 140-year history.

Organised by the East Antrim Battalion Heritage Society, the museum first opened in October 2023 on the town’s High Street.

Among the many carefully catalogued items on display are photographs; membership cards, both modern and vintage; uniforms; medals, and badges, including the rare Ambulance Badge.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NorthernIrelandWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The first BB Proficiency Badge, the Ambulance Badge was introduced in 1889. It was changed for a smaller badge in 1923 and the title changed to the First Aid Badge in 1957.

With a vast collection of over 2000 items of memorabilia, the Boys' Brigade Museum in Carrickfergus tells the story of the organisation's 140-year history. Photo: Helena McManus

Other items of note include a real leopard skin tunic, gifted from Malawi and worn by the BB drummer during parades.

It followed the closure of three BB companies in the battalion area, resulting in a conversation on how best to preserve each company’s records and memorabilia.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The heritage society became a stand-alone organisation in December 2021, and then a charity in May 2023.

Initially opened for three months, the current High Street museum continues to operate on a rolling monthly basis.

It has since welcomed visitors both from the local area and worldwide, including Canada, Australia, France, and Hong Kong.

The Boys’ Brigade was founded in Glasgow on October 4,1883 by Sir William Alexander Smith.