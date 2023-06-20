Watch: Cancer Focus NI are looking for volunteer drivers in Cookstown and Magherafelt

Cancer Focus Northern Ireland is looking for Mid Ulster volunteers who have the time to offer a lift to cancer patients who need to get to and from their hospital appointments.

The charity is expanding its volunteer driver service into Cookstown, Magherafelt and Maghera. This service has been running since 2010 and currently operates in Belfast, the South Eastern Health Trust and some parts of the Northern Trust.

Cancer Focus NI provides an invaluable service to people who cannot drive themselves to appointments and can’t rely on someone else to take them.

Gordon, from Newtownabbey, has been a volunteer driver with Cancer Focus NI since 2013.

Cancer Focus Northern Ireland is looking for volunteer drivers to help people in need in the Cookstown, Magherafelt and Maghera areas. Credit: Getty Images

He says: “I have met many lovely people, had good chats and a laugh. You are under no obligation to give a lift if the days or times don’t suit. It’s one of the best things I have done and very rewarding. Give it a go!”

Marion Kerr, Volunteer Driving Service Coordinator, Cancer Focus NI, said: “This service provides cancer patients, who may face many hospital visits, with essential transport to and from their appointments. Getting to and from these regular appointments can cause additional worry and anxiety for people undergoing cancer treatment.

"We are lucky to have amazing volunteers who help remove this stress and provide an empathetic and friendly service. Full training and support is given and the more volunteer drivers we have on board the more cancer patients we can help in your local community.

To be able to support people in Mid Ulster we need local volunteer drivers in these areas. We’d really appreciate your help, so please get in touch.”

If you’re over 21, have a full, clean driving licence and access to a comfortable and roadworthy car, email [email protected] or call on 028 90 66 32 81.

Cancer Focus NI has worked for over 40 years to reduce the impact of cancer in Northern Ireland.