You don’t have to go far in east Belfast to encounter the legacy of Con O’Neill, the area's last Gaelic lord, even now more than 400 years after his death.

Familiar names like the Connswater river, Connsbrook Avenue, Castlereagh and Clandeboye roll off the tongue in everyday usage by most people without realising the rich history behind them.

Con MacNeill MacBrian Fertagh O’Neill was the last Gaelic Lord of Upper Clandeboye – an enviable area of 224 townlands, reaching from Belfast to Bangor, to Portavogie, Crossgar and Lisburn.

His dramatic life story is being kept alive for both locals and visitors alike by East Belfast Mission’s Irish language project Turas, which is determined Con O’Neill will not be forgotten.

Northern Ireland World was invited to join one of the project’s Journey East Bus Tours’ popular Con O’Neill tours, led by charismatic and knowledgeable guide Brian Ervine, who offers just the right mix of historical facts and details along with plenty of craic and Belfast humour.

Brian’s wife Linda has been instrumental in leading the Irish language project in east Belfast which aims to connect people from Protestant communities to their own history with the Irish language.

And as he takes tour guests back in time to the 16th Century, Brian highlights the signficance of the life and death of Con O’Neill on Gaelic culture both locally and further afield.

The tour takes in a number of stops, where visitors are able to step out and enjoy some incredible views while Brian provides the historical background and significance of each spot to the fascinating Con O’Neill story. There’s magical Lisnabreeny Rath; the sacred inauguration mound where Con would have been inaugurated on Clandeboye’s historic stone throne (the stone chair is now in the Ulster Museum); the site of Castle Reagh (Casleán Riabhach), the seat of Con’s power; Con O’Neill bridge, the oldest structure in Belfast; the ancient Knock Graveyard where Con wished to be buried and finishing at Ballymaghan, where the once great Gaelic lord who died in poverty was buried in humble settings.

The colourful character of Con O'Neill accompanied the Journey East Bus Tour, guided by Brian Ervine (left). Credit: National World

The tour, which is filled with imagery, music, and experience, is highly enjoyable, educational and a real eye-opener into the significance of the Gaelic culture in the area. Brian’s enthusiasm is infectious and leaves everyone wanting to learn more about the colourful character that was Con O’Neill.

To help keep the name of Con O’Neill alive even further, Turas, who are celebrating 10 years promoting understanding and acceptance of the shared Gaelic history and heritage of Ulster, are hosting a special festival in his honour from September 9-10.

The Con O’Neill Festival, which will take place at key heritage locations and the Skainos Centre in east Belfast, will include the bus tour and also feature music, drama, a showcase of a recently published Con O’Neill children’s book and merchandise promoting the rich Gaelic history of east Belfast.

As part of the work of Turas, Journey East is a valuable educational facility providing a wealth of learning experiences for schools, members of the public, historical groups and academics alike.

Journey East Bus Tour guide Brian Ervine. Credit: National World

Alongside the Con O’Neill bus tour, also offered is the Gaelic East Belfast Bus Tour which takes passengers on a journey through east Belfast and helps them to discover a lost and forgotten history of this part of the city. The newly-launched East Belfast Murals Bus Tour travels the streets of east Belfast uncovering the positive and quirky stories behind many of the iconic wall murals.

Journey East Bus Tours and a special language class for families will also feature at this year’s EastSide Arts Festival (July 27 – August 6) and Féile An Phobail (August 3-13).

Looking forward to the Con O’Neill Festival, Linda Ervine from Turas said: “We are delighted to announce details of our Con O’Neill Festival. Everyone is welcome to join us to explore and discover our rich and shared Gaelic heritage of east Belfast through the festival, bus tours and our education services. Discover the story of the last Gaelic Lord of east Belfast with our fantastic tour guide and how Con’s legacy lives on through this place today.

"We are excited to connect with people at this year’s EastSide Arts Festival and Féile An Phobail and look forward to welcoming old and new friends to the Con O’Neill Festival in September.”

Brian Ervine explains the significance of Lisnabreeny Rath during the Con O'Neill Bus Tour. Credit: National World.

For more details go to https://journeyeast.uk/ and Turas on Facebook and Instagram – Turas Belfast and Twitter @BelfastTuras.