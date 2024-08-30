Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A young Co Armagh girl’s infectious enthusiasm for fun and adventure is helping to encourage families to enjoy fabulous day trips and short breaks across Northern Ireland.

Eight-year-old Anna McGuinness, from Lurgan, won the title of Discover NI’s ‘Little Star Adventure Ambassador’ after her family scooped Tourism Northern Ireland’s Giant Memory Making competition earlier this year.

The prize was a ‘giant adventure’ in Co Fermanagh and based on the content she created, Anna has since embarked on a series of other trips across Northern Ireland with her family – mum and dad Claire and Jonny McGuinness and four-year-old sister Bonnie.

By showcasing their adventures in short videos, Anna is helping to showcase a number of Northern Ireland’s brilliant destination spots.

Anna McGuinness with her mum and dad, Claire and Jonny McGuinness and sister Bonnie on one of their summertime adventures.

With an infectious enthusiasm, her tales are filled with joy, laughter and plenty of tips for families looking for fun-filled day trips and short breaks that won’t break the bank.

Anna, a pupil at St Mary’s Primary School, Derrytrasna, said she feels “so lucky” to have been asked to take part in the Tourism NI trips.

"We had the best time exploring Co Fermanagh, Co Tyrone and the Causeway Coast,” she said. “There are so many brilliant places in NI to explore and we had so much fun visiting places we had never been before. Even on some rainy days we had a brilliant time!

Anna, with mum and dad Claire and Jonny McGuinness and sister Bonnie taking in some new scenery.

"I have been telling all my friends about my big adventures. I was very nervous to go on the big zip line at Todd’s Leap but I was so proud of myself when I did it!” she said.

Anna is the perfect adventure ambassador as she loves being outside, especially cycling and kayaking and walking her dog Pepper at Oxford Island. She also loves going away in the caravan to great campsites across Northern Ireland.

She said her favourite thing about living in Derrytrasna is cycling to Breens shop for sweets and walking to Foxberry fruit farm for some delicious strawberries.

Anna is a member of local drama group MADS! (Moyraverty Arts and Drama Society) and is very excited about their next show - the Little Mermaid.