Firefighters were tasked to a fire at a farm in the Upper Springfield Road area of Belfast on Thursday evening (September 19).

Plumes of thick black smoke could be seen for miles across west Belfast and into Finaghy in the south of the city.

It is understood the fire started at approximately 7.30pm.

Responding to Northern Ireland World, a Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service (NIFRS) spokesperson said the fire “involved a number of tyres.”

There are no further details at this time.