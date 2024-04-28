Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Newtownabbey man Jim Moore has amassed more than 1.6 million followers on his own social media platforms under the name Only Slaggin and is popular for sharing his mouth-watering barbecue recipes.

But Jim’s reputation was taken to a different level when he caught the eye of Gordon Ramsey who critiqued one of his cooking videos to more than 40 million TikTok followers.

Known for his fiery reputation in the kitchen, Ramsay shared a split screen of Jim’s version of Gordon’s Ultimate Steak Sandwich and animatedly commented throughout.

He loved the “very scenic” location of Jim’s video, which was shot along the Antrim coast.

Jim creates his videos with the help of his wife Romilly, who films the action, and also has her own social media platforms, @only.rom. The original video was created and posted in May 2022.

Ramsay also got excited about Jim’s seasoning, saying: “Very sophisticated, this dude is on it…seasoned the meat, lovely, beautiful fillet there by the way!”

Jim’s dish got the seal of approval, with Gordon exclaiming, “Hold on a minute, it looks like the ultimate steak sandwich…this man is serious.”

Newtownabbey man, Jim Moore AKA Only Slaggin. Picture: Kirth Ferris

It was no Hell’s Kitchen with Ramsay commenting: “Caramelised tomatoes, garlic, thyme, wow, that looks a very glamorous brush right there, look at you! Dude, you’ve gone all posh! Now for the sauce, the mustard, the mayo, mixed nicely, beautifully seasoned, man this guy is getting very arty!”

Speaking of the final dish he said: “Right, the slice. Let’s get into that magic. And, ohhh yes! Oh, two sandwiches, one for me, one for you! You can’t devour that all on your own, please save some for me! It looks good though kiddo, well done!

Jim said he was “so shocked to see Gordon Ramsey’s notification about the dish”.

"He’s been following me for a while, and he would occasionally engage, but this was a whole new level of interaction.

"Myself and Rom do a lot of our cooking content at home where we have a purpose built ‘BBQ shack’ so we can cook outside year round. But we also love taking the grills out on road trips to cook mostly around Ireland, but we have also done some in Australia and most recently I have completed a road trip from Austin, Texas to New Orleans cooking dishes inspired from the local cuisine along the way.

"The location of the cook mentioned by Gordon was Glenarm Castle where Rom and I spent the day enjoying the grounds and scenery before cooking some lunch on the riverside,” Jim continued.

Giving some recipe inspiration, on his Ultimate Steak Sandwich, Jim said: “We cooked a wonderful piece of fillet steak seasoned generously with salt and pepper before searing and finishing indirect on the BBQ. We then roasted the fillet of beef over garlic and thyme basting it in melted butter with a herb brush building those layers of flavour!

