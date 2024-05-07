Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The toy was found by some cold water swimmers at Browns Bay in Islandmagee, Co Antrim and since then it became their mascot.

Out of the Dino Dunkers emerged the Dashing Dinos relay team, all new to running, yet determined to complete the Belfast City Marathon in aid of Just a Chat, a mental health awareness charity based in Lurgan.

Ellie and Adam McDowell of Bells Nirvana and Katie Lucas from Iphysio at South Lake Leisure Centre in Craigavon, along with John Keenan from Mythic Endeavour and Sean Byrne rose to the marathon team challenge.

Ellie McDowell out practising in her dino costume ahead of Sunday's marathon. Picture: Ellie McDowell

And with Ellie and Sean running their legs of the route in dinosaur costumes, they really did join into the spirit of the day,

On Monday Ellie said of the experience: “We are currently sore but absolutely buzzing.

"We are currently sitting at £785 – a fantastic amount that will help support people in the community.”

The Dashing Dinos have a couple of days left to gather the last donations through their JustGiving page.