WATCH: 'I had no childhood memories until I was able to connect through the power of scent' says creator of Northern Ireland's first luxury perfume brand STORIES Parfums
Local businesswoman Tonya Kidd-Beggs, creator of STORIES Parfums, has teamed up with the five-star property to be the Co Down-based company’s first and exclusive luxury hotel retail partner.
Specialising in handcrafted exquisite eau de parfums, nutrient-rich body care, and beautifully perfumed candles, the award-winning STORIES Parfums is now competing with the top beauty and fragrance brands in the world.
Tonya outlined that as a result of trauma when she was around 12 years old, she had no memories of her childhood years.
"Only after I started working just over six years ago in Grasse in France that I was able to connect to my good childhood memories prior to the trauma,” she said,
"So when I learned of the power of scent in our own lives, I decided I wanted to launch a brand to tell people how to connect with their own story through the power of scent.”
Each scent is handcrafted by Tonya in a perfumery in Grasse and then manufactured in Northern Ireland.
She described it as a “true honour” that STORIES Parfums is now stocked in one of Ireland's most prestigious hotels, located in Holywood.
"It marks a significant milestone for our brand, opening doors to a world of opportunities,” she said. “By showcasing our handcrafted fragrances and body care products in this most beautiful location, we will be able to attract new customers from around the globe, enhancing our visibility and reputation.
"This partnership not only elevates our presence in the luxury market but also allows us to connect with a diverse clientele who appreciate the artistry behind our creations. We believe this will significantly boost our business, foster growth and inspire new collaborations in the future.”
James McGinn, managing director of Hastings Hotels said: “We are delighted to welcome STORIES Parfums to The Spa at Culloden and believe this beautiful brand perfectly complements our luxurious offering.
"I am confident that the stunning selection of products will appeal to our guests from around the globe, and this new partnership is another example of Hastings Hotels’ commitment to supporting local businesses and providing a unique platform to further support their continued growth.”
