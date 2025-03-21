Watch: King Charles and Queen Camilla arrive in Banbridge to the cheers of excited well-wishers

By Valerie Martin
Published 21st Mar 2025, 12:07 BST
Updated 21st Mar 2025, 12:30 BST

Click here for more of our videos 
on ShotsTV.com or watch on Freeview 262

A large crowd gathered in Banbridge on Friday morning in anticipation of the arrival of King Charles and Queen Camilla.

Their Majesties visited the Co Down town on their third day of engagements in Northern Ireland.

There was much excitement ahead of the arrival of the royal couple, with the streets packed with people keen to get a glimpse of the VIP visitors.

The King is meeting local business and representatives from the community and creative industries at Banbridge Old Town Hall while his wife is visiting the town’s library.

Related topics:Northern Ireland

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice