Watch: King Charles and Queen Camilla arrive in Banbridge to the cheers of excited well-wishers

A large crowd gathered in Banbridge on Friday morning in anticipation of the arrival of King Charles and Queen Camilla.

Their Majesties visited the Co Down town on their third day of engagements in Northern Ireland.

There was much excitement ahead of the arrival of the royal couple, with the streets packed with people keen to get a glimpse of the VIP visitors.

The King is meeting local business and representatives from the community and creative industries at Banbridge Old Town Hall while his wife is visiting the town’s library.