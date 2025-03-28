Hosted by the Larne Times, in partnership with principal sponsor Mid and East Antrim Council and category sponsors NFU Mutual, Ledcom, Hampton Coffee,Terumo BCT and Best Lets & Sales, the night of celebration highlighted the entrepreneurship of businessess, large and small, throughout the area.

Compered by Kirstie McMurray from Downtown Radio, the event paid tribute to all those involved in the business and economic life in the Larne district.

Deputy Mayor of Mid and East Antrim Borough Council, Councillor Bréanainn Lyness, said: “Congratulations to all the winners and nominees at the Larne Business Awards. The wealth of talent, entrepreneurship and business excellence showcased at the ceremony was second to none.

"Larne’s businesses, both large and small, contribute a rich tapestry of products and services – all of which serve to enhance the lives of the people of our Borough. These Awards have acknowledged the excellence and resilience of the local businesses and I offer my sincere congratulations to all of those who were nominated for an award - very well done”.

The award category winners were as follows:

Sustainable Business Award: Lawngevity.

Rural Business of the Year, sponsored by NFU Mutual: The Dairy.

Rising Star of the Year: Christopher Liddle.

Retail Business of the Year, sponsored by Best Lets & Sales: Lauren McLean.

Manufacturing Business of the Year: Raptor Photonics Ltd.

Innovation Award, sponsored by Terumo: Raptor Photonics Ltd.

Hospitality, Leisure and Tourism Award: Magheramorne Estate.

Business Person of the Year: Kenny Bruce.

Business in the Community / Social Enterprise Award, sponsored by Hampton Roast Coffee: MacAllister McAleese Solicitors.

Best Small Business Award, sponsored by Ledcom: ICSS Ltd.

Best Medium / Large Business: Magheramorne Estate.

Business of the Year: Magheramorne Estate.

Lifetime Achievement Award: Ken Nelson MBE.

1 . Larne Business Awards The main prizewinners at the Larne Business Awards. LT15-236. Photo: TONY HENDRON

2 . Larne Business Awards The main prizewinners and category sponsors at the Larne Business Awards. LT15-235. Photo: TONY HENDRON

3 . Larne Business Awards The Lifetime Achievement Award was won this year by Ken Nelson, CEO of Ledcom. The trophy was handed over by Alderman Maureen Morrow. Ken has more than 32 years of expertise in economic development and social entrepreneurship. As CEO of LEDCOM, he has driven business growth, mentored entrepreneurs, and built a strong network across government, education, and business. He chairs NRC, co-chairs LCWBP, and was awarded an MBE for his contributions. LT15-233. Photo: TONY HENDRON

4 . Larne Business Awards The Business Person Of The Year Award was won by Kenny Bruce of Larne Football Club. Unfortunately Kenny was unavailable to attend and the award was accepted on his behalf by club vice chair, Neil Clarke. The trophy was presented by Alderman Maureen Morrow of Mid and East Antrim Council. LT15-227. Photo: TONY HENDRON