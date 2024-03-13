Watch: Larne cheers as Clover High School American marching band from South Carolina parades through town

Crowds turned out to welcome a US high school band as they made their way through Larne ahead of a visit to Dublin.
By Helena McManus
Published 13th Mar 2024, 17:48 GMT
Updated 13th Mar 2024, 17:48 GMT
The Clover High School Band from Clover, South Carolina – which is officially twinned with Larne – paraded through the town centre to Inver Park on Wednesday afternoon (March 13).

The 160-strong band were making a pit stop in the area after being invited to take part in the St Patrick’s Day parade in Dublin.

Prior to the local event the band’s members, accompanied by 100 parents and teachers, spent the afternoon in the town learning more about Larne.

Larne residents were out in force to welcome Clover High School Band from South Carolina as they paraded through the town. Photo: NI WorldLarne residents were out in force to welcome Clover High School Band from South Carolina as they paraded through the town. Photo: NI World
This included a visit to Larne High School to meet pupils there as well as Larne Grammar music students.

Following the parade up Main Street and High Street, the visitors were due to participate in a wreath-laying ceremony at the town war memorial to commemorate American soldiers who trained in the area during WWII, before headlining a free public concert at Inver Park.

