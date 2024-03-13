Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The Clover High School Band from Clover, South Carolina – which is officially twinned with Larne – paraded through the town centre to Inver Park on Wednesday afternoon (March 13).

The 160-strong band were making a pit stop in the area after being invited to take part in the St Patrick’s Day parade in Dublin.

Prior to the local event the band’s members, accompanied by 100 parents and teachers, spent the afternoon in the town learning more about Larne.

Larne residents were out in force to welcome Clover High School Band from South Carolina as they paraded through the town. Photo: NI World

This included a visit to Larne High School to meet pupils there as well as Larne Grammar music students.