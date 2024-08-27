Watch: Manchester United fan organises charity match in memory of twin baby boys
Michael and Kylie Steinberg tragically lost their twin sons Micah and Matthew in July 2023.
To honour their boys, the couple set up the initiative Two of a Kind (TOAK) which has so far hosted a pub quiz and a football match. The funds raised will benefit Remember My Baby (RMB) and the Northern Ireland Ambulance Service, both of which provided invaluable support to the couple during the time of their loss.
"We wanted to raise money for the charities and services that helped us great through a really horrible time,” explained Michael.
RMB is a non-profit registered charity created by professional photographers for the benefit of bereaved parents across the UK.
"Remember My Baby came in and photographed our boys and those are memories we will cherish forever.
"The Northern Ireland Ambulance Service crew were absolutely fantastic. We are so grateful for everything.”
The football tournament, held at Ballymena Showgrounds, raised the fantastic total of £11,500 for the two charities.
Digital transformation partner and services company in Belfast, Telefónica Tech, sponsored one of the participating teams and provided their kits, while the opposition team was sponsored by Snapdragon, who were recently announced as Manchester United’s new principal shirt partner.
The teams – Manchester United v The Rest of the World – included a combination of family and friends of the couple and a Two of a Kind cup was awarded to the red team, the winners on the day.
Michael, Technical Services Engineer at Telefónica Tech UK&I said: “We established Two of a Kind to honour our sons. The support from RMB and the Northern Ireland Ambulance Service was incredible during the hardest time in our lives, and we wanted to give back to both charities and it seemed fitting to do so around the first anniversary of losing our boys.
"I shared the idea of the football match with my workplace, Telefónica Tech, and they were so supportive from start, sponsoring one of the teams. As a longtime Manchester United fan, I was delighted to have Snapdragon involved as they sponsored the other team.
"The atmosphere on the day of the match was electric. Thank you to everyone who attended the match and donated, we are absolutely blown away by the overwhelming kindness and generosity, all in the name of Micah and Matthew.”
Ellen Dickson, VP of Enterprise Health Services at Telefónica Tech UK&I, added: “Telefónica Tech was proud to support our colleague Michael in any way that we could to make the match a success and to raise vital funds for these two deserving charities. It was an honour to be part of the event and sponsor one of the teams.
"As a company, it is essential to support our colleagues in both their professional and personal lives, and we are proud of what Michael has achieved during such a difficult time in his life.”
Visit Two of a Kind to keep up to date with future fundraising events.
