Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

The parents of twin boys lost at just 22 weeks have set up a fundraising initiative in memory of their darling premature babies.

Michael and Kylie Steinberg tragically lost their twin sons Micah and Matthew in July 2023.

To honour their boys, the couple set up the initiative Two of a Kind (TOAK) which has so far hosted a pub quiz and a football match. The funds raised will benefit Remember My Baby (RMB) and the Northern Ireland Ambulance Service, both of which provided invaluable support to the couple during the time of their loss.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NorthernIrelandWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"We wanted to raise money for the charities and services that helped us great through a really horrible time,” explained Michael.

Event organisers Michael Steinberg and wife Kylie Steinberg who lost their twin boys in July 2023 and set up Two of a Kind to raise funds for local charities.

RMB is a non-profit registered charity created by professional photographers for the benefit of bereaved parents across the UK.

"Remember My Baby came in and photographed our boys and those are memories we will cherish forever.

"The Northern Ireland Ambulance Service crew were absolutely fantastic. We are so grateful for everything.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The football tournament, held at Ballymena Showgrounds, raised the fantastic total of £11,500 for the two charities.

Both teams participating in the charity football match, red team sponsored by Snapdragon and the blue team sponsored by Telefónica Tech

Digital transformation partner and services company in Belfast, Telefónica Tech, sponsored one of the participating teams and provided their kits, while the opposition team was sponsored by Snapdragon, who were recently announced as Manchester United’s new principal shirt partner.

The teams – Manchester United v The Rest of the World – included a combination of family and friends of the couple and a Two of a Kind cup was awarded to the red team, the winners on the day.

Michael, Technical Services Engineer at Telefónica Tech UK&I said: “We established Two of a Kind to honour our sons. The support from RMB and the Northern Ireland Ambulance Service was incredible during the hardest time in our lives, and we wanted to give back to both charities and it seemed fitting to do so around the first anniversary of losing our boys.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I shared the idea of the football match with my workplace, Telefónica Tech, and they were so supportive from start, sponsoring one of the teams. As a longtime Manchester United fan, I was delighted to have Snapdragon involved as they sponsored the other team.

Captain of the blue team sponsored by Telefónica Tech and Michael's best friend, Adam Steele alongside Kylie Steinberg who presented the winning trophy and Michael Steinberg who was captain of the winning red team, sponsored by Snapdragon

"The atmosphere on the day of the match was electric. Thank you to everyone who attended the match and donated, we are absolutely blown away by the overwhelming kindness and generosity, all in the name of Micah and Matthew.”

Ellen Dickson, VP of Enterprise Health Services at Telefónica Tech UK&I, added: “Telefónica Tech was proud to support our colleague Michael in any way that we could to make the match a success and to raise vital funds for these two deserving charities. It was an honour to be part of the event and sponsor one of the teams.

"As a company, it is essential to support our colleagues in both their professional and personal lives, and we are proud of what Michael has achieved during such a difficult time in his life.”

Visit Two of a Kind to keep up to date with future fundraising events.