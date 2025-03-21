Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer held the reception at No10 for a host of guests with connections to Ireland including TV presenter Dermot O’Leary and Derry Girls creator Lisa McGee.

The Innova dance group performed outside the famous No10 black door as guests arrived before joining the reception and meeting up with Coleraine Olympian Hannah Scott.

Catherine Lamont of Innova said: “We were contacted by the 10 Downing Street team last week with an invitation to perform and attend the first ever St. Patrick’s Day reception to be held there.

"As is very often the case with these events, it was all arranged quite last minute - which added to the excitement. We performed a selection of pieces to traditional and well known reels to welcome guests as they arrived on the street.

“It was a fantastic honour to be asked to be part of such a prestigious event. Not only did we get to perform but we had a personal meet-and-greet with the PM when he arrived and were shown around No.10 – including the the cabinet room and the staircase made famous in ‘Love Actually’.

"We were then invited into the reception where there were around 140 guests in attendance. They all had a Northern Irish/Irish connection and included celebrities, politicians, sports stars, artists, performers, community leaders, etc.”

And, there was a chance for a reunion for the dancers when they were reunited with presenter Dermot O’Leary.

"We previously appeared with Dermot O’Leary on the X-Factor where he joined in with a bit of dancing during the Dublin auditions,” said Catherine.

"We reminded him about this and asked if he’d been practicing his steps!”

Innova has just celebrated its 12th anniversary and currently has approximately 140 pupils, ranging in age from 3-and-a-half to mid 20s.

Catherine continued: “Our company focuses on both competitive and performance dancing and we’ve been very fortunate to have had many highlights in our career both at home and on tours abroad.

"We’re delighted to add this event at Downing Street this list. Certainly a day that will long live in our memory.”

1 . NEWS Innova dancers pictured outside the famous black door of No10 Downing Street. Photo: INNOVA

2 . NEWS Secretary of State for NI, Hilary Benn and the Irish Ambassador, Martin Fraser enjoying the welcome performance. Photo: INNOVA

3 . NEWS Famous No.10 cat Larry, checking out the action! Photo: INNOVA