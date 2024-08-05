Members of a popular Co Armagh accordion band have returned from a memorable trip to Canada centred on the annual Twelfth celebrations in Toronto.

A group of 28 people representing Pride of the Birches Accordion Band in Portadown had a packed schedule, involving playing music at a variety of venues and taking part in the 202nd Twelfth parade in the city.

With ages varying from seven to 70, the group enjoyed new opportunities to share their musical talents – and even managed to fit in some sightseeing including trips to Niagara Falls, the CN Tower and visiting farms.

The trip was the culmination of many months of planning and saving, but everyone agreed it was fantastic experience.

Pride of the Birches Accordion Band members pose for a photo during the Twelfth celebrations in Toronto.

The band had arranged to play at two different venues before the Twelfth parade itself on Saturday, July 20.

Members thoroughly enjoyed playing to a packed church in Embro, organised by Jim Morton, an Orangeman originally from Keady. Their musical items ranged from marches, sacred, traditional and finished off with a full audience singing along to their national anthem, ‘O Canada.’

Before the Twelfth parade, the band entertained an audience in the Midtown Rangers Supporters Club.

The Toronto parade lasted for approximately an hour and started and finished in Ted Reeve arena. After parading, band members were able to relax, cool down and entertain the crowd with some counter marching and playing tunes requested by spectators.

Many members of the band proudly wore colours from their own home lodges of Loughgall WLOL 135, Newtownhamilton LOL 630, Mountnorris WLOL 24, Keady LOL 37, Loughgall LOL 104 and Armagh WLOL 36.A spokesperson for the band said: “The costs associated with flying drums and accordions were great and we wish to thank the many lodges and individuals who contributed financially.

"Thanks also to Sharon from Thompson Travel in Portadown. Her expertise and professionalism insured the trip of a lifetime went smoothly without any hiccups.

"If your band or lodge has ever considered visiting the brethren in Canada, then just do it. You will not regret it. Feel free to contact the band for any information or speak to Sharon in Thompson Travel.”