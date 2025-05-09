Watch: RATH Community Group celebrations in Rathcoole mark 80th anniversary of VE Day

By Helena McManus
Published 9th May 2025, 11:40 BST
Updated 9th May 2025, 11:50 BST
RATH Community Group have hosted a fun day to mark the 80th anniversary of Victory in Europe (VE) Day.

The event at Donardview Close on Saturday, May 3 included children's entertainment, music, flute bands, and a visit from military vehicles.

In a social media post, the group said: “A big thanks to Rab at Dalaradia; a huge thank you to Antrim and Newtownabbey Borough Council. Many thanks to the Rathcoole Red Hand Comrades Association for their donation[ [and to] our friends in the Rathcoole Protestant Boys for entertaining us, they never let us down. Many thanks to Alfie and friends, and last but not least a huge thank you to the various RATH/Dalaradia volunteers for their help.”

Group members at the fun day.

1. RATH Community Group VE Day celebrations

Group members at the fun day. Photo: RATH Community Group

Enjoying the sunshine at Donardview Close.

2. RATH Community Group VE Day celebrations

Enjoying the sunshine at Donardview Close. Photo: RATH Community Group

At RATH Community Group's VE Day celebrations on May 3.

3. RATH Community Group VE Day celebrations

At RATH Community Group's VE Day celebrations on May 3. Photo: RATH Community Group

Checking out the military vehicles.

4. RATH Community Group VE Day celebrations

Checking out the military vehicles. Photo: RATH Community Group

