Watch: Red Arrows wow the crowds with spectacular display over Belfast Lough for Armed Forces Day

By Valerie Martin
Published 22nd Jun 2024, 17:18 BST
Updated 22nd Jun 2024, 17:27 BST
The Red Arrows put on a spectacular airshow over Belfast Lough on Saturday afternoon.

The famous Royal Air Force Aerobatic Team dazzled the huge crowds who gathered for Northern Ireland's Armed Forces Day in Loughshore Park, Newtownabbey.

The display – which lasted at least 20 minutes – was also enjoyed by people on the other side of the lough, as the nine aircraft team put on a memorable performance in a perfect setting for viewing.

The Red Arrows certainly didn’t leave the thousands of spectactors disappointed, with cheers from the crowds as they enjoyed a variety of spectacular manoeuvres.

The Red Arrows dazzle spectators with their diamond nine aerobatic display across the shores of Belfast Lough. Picture: PacemakerThe Red Arrows dazzle spectators with their diamond nine aerobatic display across the shores of Belfast Lough. Picture: Pacemaker
The Red Arrows dazzle spectators with their diamond nine aerobatic display across the shores of Belfast Lough. Picture: Pacemaker

They were dazzled when the Red Arrows ‘painted’ the sky with vibrant vapour trails in the shape of a large ‘60’ to mark the team’s milestone 60th anniversary year and a heart in appreciation of Armed Forces Day.

The display at Armed Forces Day was the only appearance of the Red Arrows in Northern Ireland this year.

