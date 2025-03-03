A talented young Portadown singer is hoping the public will help him get in front of the judges in an all-Ireland competition.

Max Wallace (15) is one of 50 contestants participating in The Ivory Sessions Talent Show 2025 who are currently battling to get the judges’ attention.

Entrants recorded their performances at The Ivory Sessions Studio in Slane, Co Meath and each video view received on YouTube, counts as a vote for that person.

The top 30 videos with the highest ranked views over five days will then proceed to the second round of the competition.

To help Max, all you have to do is view this YouTube video to boost his chances of being seen by the judges.

Voting closes on Saturday, March 8 at 12 noon so Max is appealing to you to get viewing and sharing as often as you can!

A panel of professional judges will select the 12 finalists who will go on to perform live on stage at Solstice Arts Centre in Navan, on April 24 with Mark Cahill at the piano. Voting on the night will be accounted for by 50% audience votes and 50% judges panel.

The evening will be hosted by Jake Carter and Leah Barniville and special guest performances will also take place on the night.

The lucky winner will take home €500 in cash, a digital piano and a recording session with Mark at The Ivory Studios which includes a single release to Spotify.

Just 18 months ago Max plucked up the courage to start busking and he started posting his videos on a secret TikTok account over the summer holidays. After several singing videos went viral, he now has over 30,000 followers on the platform.

Last summer Max got the attention of talent scouts, who invited him to audition for Simon Cowell’s new boyband, despite being two years under the age requirement. Although he got to sing for Louis Walsh, the casting directors felt he was too young to go through to next stage.

"To get that opportunity was amazing,” said Max. “I got really good feedback and Louis thought I had a future in the industry! Now I’m just trying to get as much experience as I can and I honestly appreciate everyone’s support so far.”

Max is a pupil at Portadown College and attends The Shelley Lowry School, Lisburn Music Centre, FADD Studios and Bobbie Hynds Guitar. You can follow Max on social media @maxwallaceni