WATCH: Terrific Tammy shows us what happens when the Dogs Trust places a dog with a foster carer
and live on Freeview channel 276
Terrific Tammy is the star of the video which shows exactly what happens when a dog is placed with a foster carer.
The Dogs Trust said: “We're looking for foster carers in the County Antrim area of Northern Ireland for dogs who aren't suitable for kennel life for various reasons. Could you open your home to provide temporary foster care to a dog in need of a little support getting back on their paws?
"Being a dog foster carer can be very rewarding. All foster carers must be 18 years or over and either have their own garden, or regular access to an outside space. We are also unable to foster a dog to homes with cats.
Full details from the Dogs Trust website or call 0303 003 0000. Now take a look at Tammy...