WATCH: The entire Larne District section of the Twelfth parade in Glengormley captured on video

Larne Orange lodge members stepped out in blistering heat on Saturday for the East Antrim Combine Twelfth celebrations in Glengormley.

Spectators enjoyed a wide variety of music in this section of the parade, with flute, accordion, pipe and silver bands accompanying the Larne District lodges, as well as Lambeg drums.

This video of the whole Larne District section of the parade was taken on the Ballyclare Road.