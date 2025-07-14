WATCH: The entire Sixmilewater District section of the 2025 Twelfth parade in Glengormley captured on video
Sixmilewater District lodge members stepped out in blistering heat on Saturday for the East Antrim Combine Twelfth celebrations in Glengormley.
Spectators enjoyed a wide variety of bands in this section of the parade, as well as the distinctive sound of Lambeg drums.
This video of the whole Sixmilewater District section of the parade was taken on the Ballyclare Road.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.