WATCH: This is the video by Lurgan rap music artist 'Wee Joe' that caught the eye of top rapper Mazza L20
Joe Robinson, aka ‘Wee Joe’, entered a competition to win a song with top rapper, Mazza L20, from Liverpool.
"Mazza has gained hundreds of millions of streams online and around the world internationally,” said Joe, who has been developing his own talents at Hotbox Entertainment studio for the past few years.
Joe’s freestyle rap video went viral on TikTok after just two days, with even Mazza himself resharing and commenting on it.
“He has also done the same on Instagram so he’s clearly got his eyes on some Irish talent,” said Joe, who said he was delighted at the reaction.
Joe’s freestyle rap took inspiration from mental health experiences as well as his growth as a person, and he also mentions a friend who lost his life due to mental health issues.
“It means a lot to have such a big name show support as it motivates me to keep going. It shows I’m heading in the right direction as big names are starting to notice,” he said.
Earlier this year Joe got the totally unexpected opportunity of a lifetime to perform for superstar Ed Sheeran when he visited Northern Ireland as part of the UK-wide launch of his new charity, The Ed Sheeran Foundation, accompanied by Snow Patrol’s Gary Lightbody.
Joe and three other artists were invited to have a one-to-one session with Ed showing their recent projects to him and to meet his team.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.