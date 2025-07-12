Watch: Thousands turn out in sweltering conditions to celebrate 'The Twelfth' at Coagh in Co Tyrone

Around 70 lodges and bands moved off from the Ruskey Road on the outskirts of the village, and made their way to the demonstration field on the Drumconvis Road.

The parade will be led by County Officers and visiting dignitaries and include Women’s LOL Districts, Lodges from Killyman District LOL No 1, Stewartstown District LOL No 2, Cookstown District LOL No 3 , Castlecaulfield District LOL No 4, Pomeroy District LOL No 5, Benburb District LOL No 13, and of course, Coagh District LOL No10.

The platform proceedings took the form of a religious service and was led by Rev Tom Greer.

After it ended, the bands and lodges re-grouped and made their way back through the village.

The event marked the first ‘Twelfth’ celebration in Coagh since 2016 when it was delayed from its normal 7-year rotation due to the Covid pandemic in 2021.

1 . The Twelfth in Coagh Derryloran's big drummer beating it out in the heat. Photo: NI World

2 . The Twelfth in Coagh Stepping it out at the annual Twelfth of July parade in Coagh, Co Tyrone. Photo: NI World

3 . The Twelfth in Coagh Heading to 'the Field' at today's Twelfth demonstration in Coagh, Co Tyrone. Photo: NI World