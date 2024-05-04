Watch: We went to the Tulip Festival at Glenarm Castle, here's what we thought

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Glenarm Castle on the scenic Antrim Coast has long been renowned for its annual Tulip Festival, with visitors travelling from far and wide to see the magnificent seasonal display in a wonderful historic setting.

So is it worth the trip?

We went along on Saturday – the opening day of the three-day bank holiday event – to see what was going on.

Beautiful blooms on display at Glenarm Castle. Picture: National World

Getting parked at the site was no problem at all as we were directed by a helpful steward to follow the directions to a large carpark on Tully Road overlooking the castle estate where a tractor and ‘train’ swiftly brought us and other visitors back down to the festival.

Checking out the gardens was first on the agenda, “in case the rain comes on”, and we headed to the Walled Garden, to find the tulips – the stars of the show.

Along with blooming bulbs bursting with colour in containers, many varieties were also planted in majestic swathes alongside other plants and trees throughout the enchanting Walled Garden, with its distinctive garden ‘rooms’. It is a truly relaxing experience to wander around and just soak in the beauty of this area of the castle grounds, especially when you recognised how much work has been involved in its restoration since 2001.

Other visitors on Saturday seemed equally delighted with the tulip display, despite a few of the blooms being a little past their best. Helpful labels made it easy to identify the different varieties and representatives of Bloms Bulbs, sponsors of the events, were on hand to offer advice and order up bulbs for those keen to put on an enviable display in their own garden next year.

There is a lot more on offer at the festival though, apart from the gardens. Other attractions include the community artisan market, Naturally North Coast and Glens, with a great range of unique craft stalls and exhibitions.

There’s also the chance to explore the interesting heritage centre where you can learn more about the history of the castle, the ancestral seat of the McDonnell family, Earls of Antrim since it was first built by Randal, 1st Earl of Antrim in the 17th century; the coach house; as well as checking out the artisan craft centres and gift, antiques and collectables shops.

Family fun is very much part of the Tulip Festival experience and the Mini Land Rover Experience is operating throughout the weekend alongside traditional carnival rides and children crafts activities hosted by the Integrated Education Fund.

There are on-stage performances across the weekend with live music by acts from Total Talent each day. On Sunday, May 5 and Monday 6, visitors can put on their best dancing shoes as Donking teaches his latest steps and dance routines and there will also be action-packed live performances of Robin Hood which promises toe-tapping tunes, audience interaction and plenty of laughter in a fun-filled family show.

Festival visitors can also enjoy a variety of food and drink options, including Ground at The Tearooms, The Pizza Pavilion, The Milk Parlour and The Potting Shed, alongside other food-to-go alternatives.

All in all, a most enjoyable way to spend a relaxing afternoon.