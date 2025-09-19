Antrim and Newtownabbey Borough Council’s Planning Committee has approved planning permission to “tap into” a potential new energy source.

The proposal is for a well pad to support temporary drilling and testing of exploratory boreholes to investigate sub-surface geothermal energy potential at a site between Oldstone Road and Seven Mile Straight, Antrim, to the rear of Abbey Farm, Greenmount Campus, Antrim.

The application has been submitted by the Department for the Economy. Alicia Leathem, planning officer, told the committee during a meeting at Mossley Mill, Newtownabbey, on Monday evening, drilling is estimated to go to a depth of 1,750 metres. The drilling rig would reach a height of up to 40 metres.

She said it would evaluate potential to “harness geothermal resource” that lies beneath Antrim town.

View from Seven Mile Straight. Image supplied by Antrim and Newtownabbey Borough Council

No letters of objection were received. The officer indicated proposed construction and operation is expected to take 14 months. She said there would be “significant impact” from the drilling rig but it would be limited to a four-month period and is considered “acceptable”.

A committee report noted. “At depths of up to two kms, as proposed in the current scheme, the temperatures should range from between 70 to 80 degrees Celsius.

“The project requires the drilling of two boreholes to a depth of two kms in order to establish that a deep geothermal system can provide efficient and affordable, heating, cooling and thermal storage which ultimately will help decarbonise and reduce the cost of heating buildings.

Nearby Facility

“It is not proposed under this application to extract the water for use in any nearby facility or for use in producing electricity.”

Initial drilling will be undertaken at the proposed location by a small drilling rig. A larger drilling rig will then be brought onto the site which will have a maximum of 40 metres in height to drill two boreholes up to two kms deep.

The report also stated; “Once the drilling operations commence, it is expected to take up to four months to complete with drilling operations being ongoing on 24 hours a day, seven days a week basis. Following the completion of the drilling, the drilling rig will be decommissioned.

“Given that the proposal is temporary in nature and offers a potential significant renewable energy opportunity to Antrim town, the proposal is considered acceptable for these reasons.”

The report also said: “It is considered that the potential environmental impacts of this development are sufficiently well understood and provided that recommended mitigation measures are followed, then the development is not likely to have significant environmental effects.”

Threemilewater Alliance Alderman Tom Campbell asked for assurance that the exploration process would not involve fracking. Conor Leighton, consultant engineer, said: “There is no fracking proposed. The purpose is really to explore what the ground conditions are.”

He went on to say the process involves pumping to a water well to test temperature and “establish how much water can be taken out”.

Ballyclare DUP Councillor Jeannie Archibald Brown asked about the effect on residents and neighbours in the area during the process, including the drilling.

Mr Leighton said an environmental impact assessment has been carried out. He explained air quality, dust, noise, vibration and waste management have been taken into consideration but are “all considered to be low impact” with drilling confined to a three to four month period. “There should be negligible impact on residents and nearby properties,” he added.

Macedon Ulster Unionist Cllr Robert Foster asked about overcoming NI Water’s concerns about a potential drop in water pressure. Mr Leighton said “alternative solutions” for water are being explored.

Ald Campbell proposed granting planning permission and delegating authority to officers in relation to liaising with NI Water to see if “matters can be resolved”. His proposal was seconded by Dunsilly Sinn Fein Cllr Henry Cushinan and approved unanimously following a vote.

Michelle Weir, Local Democracy Reporter