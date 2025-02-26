'Water' relief as prized hurl is found on Portstewart Strand ahead of All Ireland final

By The Newsroom
Published 26th Feb 2025, 14:58 BST

Click here for more of our videos 
on ShotsTV.com or watch on Freeview 262

A student was left ‘all at sea’ when their prized hurling stick was washed into the waves at Portstewart Strand recently.

The hurl, belonging to a team member from St Patrick’s College in Maghera, was washed away from the Strand on February 24.

To add to the urgency, the hurl is needed for the College’s All Ireland Junior Camogie Final in Castleblayney on March 1.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The College put out an appeal for help via Facebook: “A Torpey hurl washed away from Portstewart Strand today 24/02/2025 @ 4pm.

Relief as the hurl was found at Portstewart Strand and returned to its owner in time for the All Ireland Junior Camogie Final. CREDIT ST PATRICK'S COLLEGERelief as the hurl was found at Portstewart Strand and returned to its owner in time for the All Ireland Junior Camogie Final. CREDIT ST PATRICK'S COLLEGE
Relief as the hurl was found at Portstewart Strand and returned to its owner in time for the All Ireland Junior Camogie Final. CREDIT ST PATRICK'S COLLEGE

"Name "Bee" slightly faded. Needed for All Ireland Final this Saturday 1st March.”

The post was shared far and wide throughout the GAA community and, thankfully, there was a happy ending to the tale as the College posted on Facebook a day later: “Thank you so much for all the help and all the likes, shares and prayers. The hurling stick has been found and returned to its owner with a special surprise.”

Good luck in the final!

Related topics:FacebookCollegeIreland

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice