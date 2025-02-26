'Water' relief as prized hurl is found on Portstewart Strand ahead of All Ireland final
The hurl, belonging to a team member from St Patrick’s College in Maghera, was washed away from the Strand on February 24.
To add to the urgency, the hurl is needed for the College’s All Ireland Junior Camogie Final in Castleblayney on March 1.
The College put out an appeal for help via Facebook: “A Torpey hurl washed away from Portstewart Strand today 24/02/2025 @ 4pm.
"Name "Bee" slightly faded. Needed for All Ireland Final this Saturday 1st March.”
The post was shared far and wide throughout the GAA community and, thankfully, there was a happy ending to the tale as the College posted on Facebook a day later: “Thank you so much for all the help and all the likes, shares and prayers. The hurling stick has been found and returned to its owner with a special surprise.”
Good luck in the final!
