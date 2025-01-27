Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The RNLI is reminding boat users to always carry a means of calling for help after an angling vessel ran into difficulty twice within a short period of time near Whitehead.

Tasked by HM Coastguard at 9.56pm on Wednesday (January 22), the crew of Bangor lifeboat responded to reports that three people onboard a leisure fishing boat had possibly run aground and were unsure of their exact location.

The angling vessel was thought to be in the vicinity of Cloghan Jetty, outside Whitehead, and after launching at 10.05pm Bangor lifeboat ‘Ruby Robinson’ started a search for the anglers.

In a statement, RNLI continued: “The casualties were found a short time later onboard their boat which was found hard aground on North Briggs reef, west of Cloghan Jetty. The three people on board the boat were found to be safe and well.

Bangor lifeboat returns from service. Photo: RNLI

"The lifeboat crew assessed the situation and determined that the casualty vessel was water tight and was not taking on water. After discussion with the casualty vessel skipper, the lifeboat crew transferred two of the three casualties to Carrickfergus and the care of HM Coastguard.

"The skipper of the casualty vessel made the decision to remain with the casualty vessel, awaiting the next tide to refloat.”

The lifeboat returned to Bangor harbour but at 1.35am was once again asked to attend the vessel.

"After refloating on the incoming tide, the skipper of the casualty vessel tried to make passage to Carrickfergus harbour. However, the vessel had lost all power.

"Bangor lifeboat quickly located the casualty vessel and assessed the situation. It was decided that it would be safest to establish a tow line and take the vessel to Carrickfergus harbour given the location and light conditions.”

Once this task had been completed the RNLI handed the casualty over to HM Coastguard and returned to base.

Speaking after the incidents, Bangor lifeboat helm John Bell said: “Always carry a means for calling for help and know how to use it. Before venturing out always check your tide tables and times.

"It’s always a good idea to let people know where you are going and what your plans are. Learn how to start run and maintain your engine. Always carry tools and spares.”