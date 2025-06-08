'We are in awe of the great man he was': Loughgall FC leads tributes as legendary club figure Hilbert Willis (101) passes away

Tributes have been paid to Hilbert Willis, a legendary figure across the Northern Ireland Football League, after his death at the age of 101.

Mr WIllis was renowned across Northern Ireland clubs, but especially so at Loughgall FC, where he was not only a supporter but gave lifelong dedication and service.

The Villagers led tributes to the man who was at the very heart of the club following his passing on Sunday morning.

"It is with great sadness we announce the passing of our club legend Hilbert Willis earlier this morning at the grand age of 101 years old,” the club said.

Hilbert Willis pictured at his 100th birthday party in February 2024 with Loughgall FC chairman, Councillor Sam Nicholson, left, and club president, Noel Willis. Picture: Tony Hendron

"No words are enough to describe this man who gave a life long service to Loughgall Football Club and was known right across the Northern Ireland Football League.

"Hilbert served the club in countless roles including chairman, vice chairman, director, groundsman and indeed also a lifelong supporter, where until recently where his health deteriorated he would barely ever have missed a Loughgall game.

"Hilbert done and seen it all at Loughgall, we are in awe of the great man he was and will always have fond memories of his stories.

"Our sincere condolences to Leslie, the whole Willis family and indeed the Loughgall family at this very sad time.”

Sir Knight Hilbert Willis receives his certificate marking his 100 th birthday and 80 years of service from Sovereign Grand Master Rev William Anderson

The Mid Ulster Football Association offered its deepest sympathies on the passing of Mr Willis.

"Only a short number of years ago then MUFA chair Maurice Johnston and then longstanding council member Noel McClure walked some lengths with Hilbert of his beloved Lakeview Park in order to support Hilbert’s initiative to raise some money for Loughgall in coming out of the Covid pandemic. Thoughts and prayers with all,” a spokesperson for the association said.

Chairman of Larne FC, Gareth Clements, expressed his “great sadness” at the passing of the well-known Loughgall FC figure.

"My sincere condolences to Leslie, the Willis family circle and indeed the Loughgall family at this very sad time.

"It was my pleasure to help Hilbert celebrate his 100th birthday at Inver Park last season,” he recalled.

Tributes were also paid to Mr Willis by the Loyal orders of which he was a long-standing member.

The County Armagh Grand Orange Lodge said it was “saddened” to hear of his passing, noting he was “the oldest Orangeman in Co Armagh, at the age of 101, and a proud member of Kinnego LOL 5, Loughgall District.”

"We convey our sincere sympathy to his family and lodge,” a spokesperson said.

Summerisland Royal Black District Chapter No 6 extended “sincere condolences to the Willis family on the passing of Sir Knight Hilbert this morning. A true gentleman”.

Newry and Armagh Ulster Unionist Party added: “Today is a sad day for our Ulster Unionist family as we hear of the passing of one of our honourable members Hilbert Willis. Hilbert was a loyal member of our party and our association whose counsel will be missed by us all.

"A life well lived and servant of so many.”

Upper Bann MLA Jonathan Buckley said: “Today, Loughgall lost a legend with the passing of Hilbert Willis at the age of 101.

"Hilbert meant so much to our local community, a faithful supporter and volunteer at Loughgall Football Club, and a constant presence in so many local organisations.

"My deepest sympathies to the entire Willis family and to all who feel the loss of this remarkable man. A life truly well lived.”