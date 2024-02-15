We asked you what you really want the Assembly to deliver, here's what you said

3 . Support for children with special educational needs

Many of our readers are voicing the difficulties and frustrations facing families across Northern Ireland with children with special educational needs. One urged the Assembly to "acknowledge and resolve the lack of nursery and primary school places and qualified staff regarding children with complex learning difficulties. Thousands of non verbal and developmentally delayed children at critical learning age are currently sitting in limbo with many of these children being placed and expected to cope in mainstream schools and as parents our hands our tied." Another added: "Give more support to our kids with SEN needs and stop fighting against us that know the kids best. Yes we understand the waiting list but try and make them shorter across the board." Another person voiced: "Give more help to working families especially those paying for daycare. People can barely afford to go to work with the price of it therefore choose to stay at home and nearly better off for it." Photo: unsplash